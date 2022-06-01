Former world number one Dustin Johnson has been listed among the competitors for the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series event.

Sergio Garcia, a former major winner himself was also included in a field released by the Saudi-backed league on Tuesday but had a noticeable absentee in Phil Mickelson.

While six-time major champion Mickelson is not currently on the field list, he could still tee it up June 9-11 at the Centurion Club outside London as six spots in the 48-player event remain open.

Among the other notables included in the field are former world number one Lee Westwood and Martin Kaymer, as well as European Ryder Cup veteran Ian Poulter.

The final six entrants will be announced at a later date, LIV Golf said.

Dustin Johnson, the world No. 13 and a two-time major champion is the highest-ranked player in a field that currently includes 26 of the top 150 golfers in the world and 16 of the top 100.

The American had earlier offered his support to the PGA tour over the breakaway golf league and his reversal comes as a surprise to many.

Johnson in February said he was “fully committed” to the PGA Tour but ultimately decided the opportunity was too good to pass up, his agent David Winkle said

“Dustin’s been contemplating this for the past two years and decided it was in his and his family’s best interest to pursue it,” Winkle said.

“He’s never had any issue with the PGA Tour and is grateful for all it’s given him but in the end felt this was too compelling to pass up.”

Meanwhile, Mickelson’s absence from the field raised some eyebrows.

He has been linked to LIV Golf for some time now but has been on a self-imposed hiatus from the sport since February, skipping his title defense at the PGA Championship as well, amid backlash over comments he made about the breakaway tour.

Both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour recently declined all requests from members who had asked for releases to compete at Centurion, where $25 million is up for grabs, including $4 million for the winner.

The fate of all the golfers participating in the breakaway league remains in the air.