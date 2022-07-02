Dustin Johnson and day 1 leader Carlos Ortiz are tied at the end of day 2 of the LIV Golf Oregon event at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club.

Johnson carded a second consecutive 4-under-68 heading into the final round while Ortiz fired off a 3-under-69 on Friday and sits atop the leaderboard in Portland with Johnson at 8-under for the tournament.

Branden Grace follows Dustin Johnson and Carlos Ortiz two strokes back of the lead, while Justin Harding is three behind after shooting a stellar round of 5-under-67, which ended up being the best score of the day.

Johnson’s team, the 4 Aces GC, continues to lead the way with a top score of 15-under, which is four strokes better than the Stinger GC.

Brooks Koepka, playing his first event since defecting from the ATP Tour, shot another 2-under-70 to take the fifth spot after the latest round.

Newcomers Patrick Reed and Bryson DeChambeau also fared better than they did on Thursday, shooting 68 and 69, respectively which leaves Reed tied for fifth, while DeChambeau is tied for 10th.

Phil Mickelson, the biggest attraction at LIV events meanwhile, struggled once again, shooting 3-over par for the second consecutive day.

The 54-hole event concludes today with the winner pocketing 4 million US Dollars.