Dust, thunderstorm expected in several parts of country

Dust, thunderstorm-rain with isolated heavy falls & hailstorm is likely in southeast Sindh, eastern Balochistan, north/eastern and south Punjab, Pothohar region, Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Intense dust-storm with thunderstorm and rain is expected in southeast Sindh.

Dust storm/dust raising winds are likely over plain areas of the country. Temperature of some major cities recorded on Saturday morning. Islamabad twenty-five degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-eight, Karachi thirty-one, Peshawar twenty-seven, Quetta twenty-two, Gilgit eighteen, Murree seventeen and Muzaffarabad twenty-one degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain with wind and thunderstorm is likely in Srinagar, Pulwama, and Baramula while partly cloudy weather with chances of rain with wind and thunderstorm in Jammu, Leh, Anantnag and Shopian.—INP