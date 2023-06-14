Dust storm hits Karachi as Biparjoy barrels towards Sindh’s coastline

Cyclone is currently located 410km south of Karachi, 400km south of Thatta, says PMD

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said that cyclone Biparjoy over the Arabian Sea was now 410km south of Karachi which was struck by a dust storm on Tuesday.

In its 16th advisory, the PMD stated that the cyclone had moved further north-northwestward during the last six hours and now lay at a distance of about 400km south of Thatta.

“Maximum sustained surface winds are 150-160 Km/hour gusts 180 Km/hour around the system centre and sea conditions being phenomenal around the system centre with maximum wave height 30 feet. The favourable environmental conditions (sea surface temperature of 29-30°C, low vertical wind shear & upper-level divergence) are in support to sustain its strength through the forecast period,” it said.

Under the existing upper-level steering winds, the PMD said that Biparjoy was most likely to track further northward until June 14 morning, then recurve northeastward and cross between Keti Bandar and Indian Gujarat coast on June 15 afternoon or evening as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) with packing winds of 100-120 Km/hour.

About the possible impact of the cyclone, the PMD stated that widespread wind-dust/thunderstorm rain with some very heavy/extremely heavy falls accompanied with squally winds of 80-100Km/hour gusting 120km/hour was likely in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker, Mirpurkhas and Umerkot districts during June 13 to June 17.

It also said that dust/thunderstorm-rain with few heavy falls and accompanied with squally winds of 60-80 Km/hour was likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sanghar districts from June 14 to June 16.

The PMD predicted squally (high-intensity) winds might damage loose and vulnerable structures (mud houses). It added that a storm surge of three to 3.5 meters was expected at the land-falling point – Keti Bandar and its surrounding areas.

It advised the fishermen not to venture in open sea till the system is over by June 17.

The PMD further said that the cyclone warning centre in Karachi was continuously monitoring the system and will issue update accordingly.

The dust storm disrupted the traffic flow in Karachi as people were immediately heading towards their residences.

Along with strong winds, there was also light rainfall reported in a few areas of the metropolis. Due to the weather conditions, motorcyclists faced difficulties in their journey, as the fast winds caused bikes to sway with visibility reducing due to dust.