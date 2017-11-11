Dust against institutions

Muhammad Usman

STATE within state, deep state, permanent state and invisible state are oblique references to military establishment which become fond staple of our ruling elite when they intend to pass the buck or fall in pit of their own creation to escape its fallouts. Its scope could also vary depending upon altar of their self perpetuation. Latest addition in glossary of our political terms is judicial activism and judicial coup to kick off dust against Judiciary. Both are only two institutions which have constitutional safeguards against tirade and diatribe of any sort. Unfortunately guilty of their breach continue to go scot-free for variety of reasons.

Following disqualification of Nawaz Sharif, both institutions are being maligned blithe-fully by Nawaz Sharif himself, his daughter and lackeys to cover up gaps in their tracks. Their outbursts are barely veiled. Ouster of Nawaz Sharif was pre-planned, mala fide and politically motivated. He has been dumped by an unholy alliance of anti democracy forces. The decision is extension of a civil military tiff and butt of judiciary has been used to ditch an elected PM who was bringing political and economic laurels to country. A few people could not be allowed to rule over 200 million people. He would fight back to restore sanctity of people’s mandate.

With rejection of review petitions by Supreme Court, PML (N) has gone berserk. They have not only rejected the detailed judgment but also called it a very unfortunate example of prejudice, bigotry, anger and provocation in totality and an attempt to influence subordinate courts. It did not stop here rather assumed more toxic and explosive tone and content when it harshly criticized inability of Supreme Court to deliver justice. Even they have temerity to twist an Urdu verse used in judgment to amplify its polemic attack. It is far beyond a mere harangue. It is an open confrontation against judiciary; an organ of state. Ironically ruling elite stands with them in one guise or the other. Notable example is statement of Chairman Senate who is an implicit spokesman of PPP “establishment is denying due share to provinces in economy. There is a need for across-the-board accountability. No institution should unconstitutionally interfere in other’s mandated domain”.

Though Nawaz Sharif projects himself at loss to know what caused his demise however, given conditions, he clearly knows that he has been caught between deep sea and devil. There is no refuge or escape for him if situation continues to move on a trajectory, born of new emerging realities uninterrupted. Instead of adapting to new realities, he has gone to his patent ill-conceived posture of confrontation against Armed Forces and Judiciary. Underlying purposes are diverse and multiple; provoke them to overreact for want of political martyrdom or pressurize them to buckle, portray his new and formidable political rival Imran Khan as their proxy, present himself a victim of pursuing cause of democracy and public rule in quest of public sympathy and act an instrument to keep party parliamentarians intact who are showing signs of dithering, drifting and dragging feet in midst of fast creeping uncertainty about their future.

At present, it is a different ball game. Nawaz Sharif is trying to play it with old and torn mindset. Armed Forces are apolitical. Judiciary is independent. Both have immense popular approval for their actions for dire national pursuits. Democracy takes time to take roots and entails cost because of ignorance and gullibility of people. During last two democratic rule, country has suffered immeasurably economically, administratively, and socially. Corruption has touched proverbial level of last straw on camel back. Consequences would have been of more catastrophic proportions if Armed Forces would have not taken responsibility far beyond their designation to compensate for time and cost being consumed by fledgling democracy on way to political maturity.

They have given blood and sweat aplenty unlike past abortive attempts to make us come through naturally. It was a daunting task but they knew, this is the way. Dark phase is near at end. As it always happens; stars begin to shine when darkness completely envelopes. Stars have appeared on horizon; independent judiciary, vibrant media and a political party for change. Judiciary has brought mighty in land to book who have been traditionally above and beyond reach of law. We are fast becoming an open society. Out of this, new sources of energy emerge. PTI is a party for change whose leader Imran Khan has challenged the unchallengeable. He is listened at home and abroad. He would not like to go on a detour.

All this has given hope to people. Hope is a tranquiliser. Nation is upbeat. Against this background, an NRO is unthinkable. No call for King Party. No rollback of system. Nothing about technocratic government. Only gossip/rumours, mainly generated by PML (N)/ruling elite to hold Party together, gain time and deflect winds of change through any avenue or mean. No trick has worked to yield any habitual outcome. There are only hoof beats of fair polls. Despite constant and ugly provocations, both institutions are calm. Possibly in backdrop of PML (N)’s latest bizarreness, what Chief Justice has spoken, is an epitome of grace, dignity and self-assurance about authenticity of their conduct. Democracy in Pakistan is stronger than before. Truth is making significant strides. One could see its best illustration in shape of present government; a party devoid of moral authority is at helm. It is only because of national respect to the Constitution. Nawaz Sharif and company needs to see reason.

— The writer, retired Lt Col, is freelance columnist based in Islamabad.

