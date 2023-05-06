Durrani urges HEC to setup of women University in Bannu

On Friday, Deputy Speaker of National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani met with Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, instructing him to take prompt action in establishing Kalam Bibi Women University in Bannu as the necessary legislation for its creation has already been completed by the Parliament.

During the meeting, the Deputy Chairman of the HEC commended the Deputy Speaker for his successful approval of ‘The Kalam Bibi International Women Institute, Bannu Bill’ by the National Assembly and the Senate.

The HEC Chairman also highlighted the significance of the women’s university as a valuable educational institution for students residing in the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Chairman HEC provided an update on the steps being taken by the HEC towards establishing Kalam Bibi Women’s University in Bannu, and expressed the organization’s commitment to promoting higher education in the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.