Durrani: PML-N repeating Musharraf’s blunder

Islamabad

Calling upon Parliament to play its constitutional duty of protecting judicial organ of the state from the onslaught unleashed by the head PML-N and ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif along with ministers, the former Information Minister Muhammad Ali Durrani warned on Friday that the ruling party was repeating Pervez Musharraf’s blunder.

“Reconciliation was need of the hour to smooth functioning of democratic system in the country that requires congenial working relationship between all the state institutions,” urged the former Senator while talking to media.

He said it is alarming to note that Nawaz Sharif has launched a second massive assault on judiciary that is rather more destructive than what we had seen in 1997, during the previous PML-N tenure of attacking Supreme Court premises. The continues fight between executive and judiciary had resulted thus paving way for the undemocratic events that later on were faced by the country and the democratic process.

To a question he said no one else but the present regime was to be blamed for creating the current political upheaval as the then PM and his government instead of mandating Parliament to deal with PANAMA issue, had willing authorized the apex court to initiate legal and accountability process. Then Premier had assured the nation and the court that he had full confidence in the judiciary and that any decision on the matter by the court will be accepted whole heartedly and that he would go home if the case was decided against him, reminded Mr. Durrani.

"It was a political mirage of PML-N that it can restore or bring back Nawaz Sharif into political arena as PM again through attack and disgrace of the constitutional organs of the state," he opined. Muhammad Ali Durrani said long march of 2009 for the restoration of judiciary had not only strengthened political process.