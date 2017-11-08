Durrani hails King Salman’s anti-corruption drive

Muslim countries including Pakistan should follow

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Hailing King Salman’s anti-corruption drive in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, former Information Minister Muhammad Ali Durrani on Tuesday said the initiative to purge graft was a good omen for the Muslim world, urging to follow the example set by the Custodian of the Holy Mosques in other Muslim Countries including Pakistan.

“The Saudi Leadership by their act proved that no one is above the law anymore and has expressed their unfettered commitment to root-out menace of corruption from society”, former federal minister expressed his views while talking to media. He welcomed Saudi Arabia’s newly formed anti-corruption committee headed by Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, and said ruthless action at the top level in KSA has set a precise example to be followed by other Islamic countries.

It is heartening to note that the Muslim World has also joined the already formed alliance of rest of the world against corruption and stashing of black money plundered from the poor people of those countries. Recent crack- down by the Saudi Government, clearly manifesting its resolve not to tolerate corruption and treat it like the menace of terrorism, he said.

Mr. Durrani said a positive, progressive and pro-people Saudi Arabia has emerged on the World scene due to recent bold and courageous action lead by young Prince Mohammad Bin Salman. “Masses in majority Muslim countries, unfortunately, have been suffering long due to loot and plunder by the rulers. Bad-Governance and siphoning of public money was the root cause of all problems confronted by Muslim societies. Role of Saudi clerics was also commendable, who not only supported but endorsed the anti-graft move in the Kingdom, most especially declaring terrorism and corruption an equal threat. Former Information Minister said people of Pakistan fully support the anti-corruption drive underway in the Kingdom.