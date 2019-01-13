Durrani felicitates newly elected NPC President

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Media Iftikhar Durrani Saturday telephoned the newly elected president of National Press Club (NPC) Shakeel Qarar and congratulated him and other office bearers on their election. Conveying his heartiest felicitations, the SAPM wished his best wishes and prayers for the newly elected president and other office bearers of the NPC, a press release said.

Durrani reiterated that the government fully believed in the freedom of expression.

President NPC Shakeel Qarar thanked the SAPM for his good wishes and both agreed to work for the achievement of collective goals.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp