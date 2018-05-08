Durrani advises Nawaz to search aliens in Panama

ISLAMABAD : Formal Federal Minister, Muhammad Ali Durrani on Monday advised ousted Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to search aliens in Panama where from the aliens holding and protecting billions of black money have attacked on ‘House of Sharif.’

Commenting on the Nawaz Sharif’s demand to annul decision of his disqualification from the parliament through vote, Durrani said decision of disqualification of Nawaz Sharif neither can be changed by Pakistani parliament, nor General Assembly of United Nations.

He must know that First Information report (FIR) has been registered against “House of Sharif” for possessing assets disproportionate to his declared sources of income, corruption charges and money laundering.

Nawaz Sharif is held accountable under the United Nation’s Convention against Corruption (UNCAC), 2003 to which Pakistan is a signatory, he stated.

Durrani said Mian Nawaz Sharif must wait; as he will soon face cases in other countries including United Kingdom, United States also for keeping illegal assets and money laundering.

Muhammad Ali Durrani cautioned the former Prime Minister that United Kingdom has already passed Orders Wealth Unexplained law, 2018 to investigate properties purchased through ill-gotten money.

The UK government does not need any formal, legal proceedings from Pakistan to probe the properties which were purchased through graft money.

He said investigations would soon be carried out against Nawaz Sharif for keeping illegal assets of his family in London under the newly passed British law; even if Pakistan government does not want proceed in this regard.

He said that the nexus between the looted money and government, continuing from the last 35 years in the country, should now be broken if we really intend to bring democratic change.

He said history reveals that the right to rule was only given to the looters accompanied by sugar mafia and land mafia, who are still being seen sitting besides such leaders.

