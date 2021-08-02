Durdana Butt, veteran actor, in critical condition as health worsens

Media reports have revealed that veteran actor, Durdana Butt has been taken to the hospital as her health has worsened. The former Lollywood star has been placed on a ventilator.

Butt has been fighting cancer, according to the media sources. Host Khalid Malik, also went to his social media to share the news.

Sharing a picture of the actor, Malik wrote, “Please pray for her health. The sweetest Durdana Butt apa is on the ventilator. Allah grants her complete shifa. Ameen.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khalid Malik (@khalidmalik)

Nadia Jamil and Simi Rahael immediately sent prayers for Durdana Butt’s quick recovery shortly after Malik’s post.

Fifty Fifty, Aangan Terha, Ruswai, Intezaar, and Tanhaiyaan are among Butt’s most well-known plays.

