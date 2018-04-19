Durand Line: Internationally accepted border

Reema Shaukat

THERE are many ambiguities and confusions associated with 2,430 km long border between Afghanistan and Pakistan, popularly known as Durand Line. There is a complicated history of this border which remains bone of contention between the two neighbours. Though the Durand Line is accepted as a marked boundary by UN, the Afghan Government on 26 July, 1949, unilaterally declared that it considered the Durand Line an imaginary line and that all previous Durand Line Agreements are therefore invalid. However, Pakistani governments have continuously maintained that the Durand Line is the legal border between the two countries due to international law principle of Uti possidetis juris. This is the principle of international law which provides that newly formed sovereign states should have the same borders that their preceding dependent area had before their independence.

It is also opposed by some Afghans that as the Durand Line Agreement spells out respective spheres of influence it was never intended to physically divide the border. However, as per Pakistan stance, Article-IV and V of the initial agreement, and later agreements, make it very clear that border was to be demarcated and Afghanistan regularly received subsidies, thereby accepting it as a de-facto border.Afghan Pashtun elites argue that the line splits up their tribes and that 21st century border management would threaten their way of life. During Partition, Pashtuns were given a limited choice: to join either Pakistan or India. As a result, time and again, Pashtun leaders have cited the violation of the “right to self-determination” of Pashtuns on both sides to argue against the line’s legitimacy. Today Pashtuns are not only clustered around the Durand Line but they are possibly the largest tribal society in the world, with a population of more than 42 million people in several countries, comprised of an estimated 60 distinct tribes with approximately 400 sub-clans. Even the Pashtuns that live along the Durand Line are organised in many separate tribes and clans, and are not as closely knit as often stated.

Recently, Javed Kohestani, a well-known political scientist and Chairman of the Afghanistan Freedom and Democracy Movement, pointed out that the border line between Afghanistan and Pakistan is a well-known and accepted border. He also mentioned that the rulers of Afghanistan have been failing to respect their sovereignty and neighbourhood over the years. With the false slogan lar wa bar resentment is handed over to the conformist for their counter parts on the two sides of the Durand line. Javed Kohestani is a graduate of military and philosophical affairs and he talked about these sentiments on the recent visit by Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqaan Abbasi to Kabul to meet leaders of National Unity government on how to ensure peace in Afghanistan. Javed Kohestani who has worked on important security and political posts during and after Mujahedeen era, added to his remarks that the aggression of the rulers of Afghanistan about the reality of the Durand line has consciously attempted to continue the crisis caused by the controversy over the border between the two countries.

He criticized that “this truth is certain that Durand is a well-known and accepted border, the Afghan rulers have not only oppressed their own people for decades without respecting their sovereignty and neighbouring with the plumage that has never been to the country’s interest but with the false slogan of ‘lar wa bar’ and they have bitterly condemned the atmosphere of living on the other side of the border”. Javed Kohestani believes that some Afghan rulers still carry the stance of the previous rulers and while playing with ethnic card of separate Pashtunistan, they want to capture the area of Attock. He mentioned that “although the Pashtuns along the Durand line are also brothers and foes too, of Afghan citizens, the determination of the border between the two countries has taken place in a historic period and the rulers of Afghanistan need to go to Afghanistan to get out of crisis, with rationality and realties not only for public interest but region also”.

On this border issue between Afghanistan and Pakistan, international community understands and supports Pakistani stance. British ambassador to Kabul Nicholas Kay had been naming Durand as the official border line between Afghanistan and Pakistan in November 2017 and said that international community considers this as an official border and Pakistan has the right to manage its frontiers above this fence. But Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s National Security Advisor Hanif Atmar reacted severely to the remarks of British ambassador and said that the ambassadors of foreign countries in Kabul should be aware of and respect the historical values of Afghanistan including Durand line. Previously the formal design has created controversy among some politicians in Afghanistan. Even the Latif Pedram, a member of the house of representative and leader of the National Congress Party last year said that “Durand is an official border and Afghan govt has recognized this line”.

Afghanistan being a land-locked country depends on Pakistan for most of its livelihood needs. Thousands of people cross the Chaman and Torkham border points daily, which include legal immigrants, traders, personnel from NGOs and NATO assets. Besides, this hundreds of illegal crossings take place daily using both frequented and unfrequented routes. Pakistan considers vigilance on border as an effective method to control infiltration of miscreants. Pakistan has gone a long way to improve security inside its land from terrorists and simultaneously has always raised voice for regional peace and stability. The only way forward for improved long-term relations between the two states lies in bringing a restoration of the dialogue process, and reaching a final agreement on the Durand Line to be recognised by Afghanistan as an international border.

— The writer works for Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, a think-tank based in Islamabad.