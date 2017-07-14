Durable peace in South Asia not possible without solution of Kashmir dispute: AJK President

Berlin

Sardar Masood Khan, President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, while addressing a seminar at the German Institute for Cultural Diplomacy, has said that durable peace in South Asia will not be possible without resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The AJK President said that peace in South Asia requires engagement but India is blocking all channels for dialogue and communication on Kashmir. “India wants to take Kashmir and Kashmiris out of the Kashmir dispute”, he said and asked: “Is that not the biggest diplomatic oxymoron of our times?” President Masood Khan said that to make the quest for peace in South Asia meaningful, India should end human rights violations in Kashmir, deescalate its frequent and hostile fire across the Line of Control, free political prisoners, and restore basic liberties and fundamental freedoms of the Kashmiri people. Most importantly, he emphasised, the Indian Occupation Forces should stop their operations in the IOK that are meant to terrorise and subjugate people. Paying tribute to Germany for emerging as a “bastion of stability” in Europe and a global leader, President Khan urged German Members of European Parliament to raise the issue on the floor of the Parliament and call on the UN Security Council to take urgent steps to implement its resolutions on Kashmir.

As citizens, he said, Germans should work for the primacy of protection of human rights in Jammu and Kashmir. President Masood Khan told the audience, comprising students, academics, and representatives of civil society,who attended the seminar at the Institute of Cultural Diplomacy that the Kashmiris were waging a peaceful, indigenous struggle.

“There was no terrorism in Kashmir. Kashmiris were unarmed and unaided militarily. Their only weapons were their aspirations and their words for freedom”, President Masood Khan said. The AJK President appealed to the European countries not to “appease” India for the sake of economic benefits and misguided strategic considerations.

“Policies of appeasement last century led to two world wars and disastrous consequences. That mistake should not be repeated in regard to Kashmir”, he said.

He concluded his remarks with the words: “ We have faith in Germany; have faith in Kashmiris; and help them realise their right to self-determination”.—INP