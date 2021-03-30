Durable peace contingent upon resolving Kashmir dispute, PM Imran replies to Modi’s Pakistan Day letter

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan in his reply to Indian counterpart Narendra Modi’s letter sent on the eve of Pakistan Day has once again forced Delhi to resolve issues between both countries including Jammu and Kashmir dispute for a constructive dialogue.

The Indian premier in his message on Pakistan Day said that India wants cordial relations with people of Pakistan.

“As a neighbouring country, India desires cordial relations with the people of Pakistan. For this, an environment of trust, devoid of terror and hostility, is imperative,” Modi had said.

In response, PM Imran Khan said: “The people of Pakistan also desire peaceful, cooperative relations with all neighbours, including India. We are convinced that durable peace and stability in South Asia is contingent upon resolving all outstanding issues between India and Pakistan, in particular the Jammu & Kashmir dispute”.

“Creation of an enabling environment is imperative for a constructive and result-oriented dialogue,” Imran Khan stressed.

“I also take this opportunity to convey our best wishes for the people of India in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” the letter read.