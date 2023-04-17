Dur-e-Fishan delights fans with new sizzling pictures

KARACHI – Pakistani model and actor Dur-e-Fishan Saleem is known for her impeccable beauty and craft as the 27-year-old cemented her position in the industry in a brief period.

The actor raked praises for her hit projects and now she is also creating waves online with her stunning looks in the latest pictures.

The starlet shared London memories as she is not over her UK vacation yet which she treated herself, earlier this year. London calling — zoor sa✈ she captioned the post.

The picture series comprised perfect selfies, delightful meals, some mall trips and even quotes that the actor was in love with.

The pictures soon went viral and fans flocked to the post to shower love on the Dil Ruba star.

On the work front, the diva was praised for her performance in Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi, Is Tarhan. The actor also made it to Asim Azhar’s recent music video Dard which also went viral.