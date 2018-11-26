Duo show concludes

“Society of the Spectacle”, a month long two-person art show, concluded here Monday at Satrang Art Gallery after attracting a larger number of art lovers and students.

Curated by Zahra Khan, the collaborative show was presented by the artists Rabbya Naseer and Hurmat ul Ain to support and promote the artists and artisans of Pakistan.

This exhibition celebrated the 10th year of this remarkable artistic duo’s collaboration by displaying an entirely new body of work, which delves carefully into societal practices and critical narratives.—APP

