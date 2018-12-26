Duo show by renowned artists continues at Nomad Art gallery

The thought provoking duo show by artists, Saadia Hussain and Mohsin Shafi continues to allure the art lovers of twin cities here at Nomad Art Gallery.

The exhibition titled, “No Man’s Land,” showcase artworks including, mix media, photography, text, painting and a vivid imagination to capture fleeting imagery from history and the inner self. Saadia Hussain exhibited her artworks, nationally and internationally in group and solo shows in major cities of Pakistan, including at Syra Art Gallery, DC Washinghton and John Hopkins University Washington.

According to her, she said her most recent work was focused on translating the pictorial language and interpretation presented by photography into my own visual vocabulary. Vintage family photographs, both monochromatic and other mediums such as photo construction and paintings are the means to create my work.

In addition, my images have been part of blurred space by over lapping figures and the use of military history to create the illusion of a complex reality. A photograph for me is a way to tell a story and evoke a feeling.

My goal is to translate history into a story of which fantasy is an essential element. A photograph for me is a way to tell a story and evoke a feeling. My goal is to translate history into a story of which fantasy is an essential element, she added.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp