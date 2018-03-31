Dumping of waste

The condition of the area near IJP road Islamabad where waste is being dumped has now reached to an alarming level. It is very difficult to breathe even if you are travelling in a vehicle. There is a hospital nearby as well which is also being affected. The land where waste is being dumped is increasing day by day. As a daily user of that road one can clearly notice the difference. People who live nearby in slums suffer from several diseases due to polluted air and water. It is necessary to educate people how to recycle waste products that are used on daily basis at home.

Plastic bags should be banned by government and instead of dumping waste at a specific place people should dump recycle waste themselves at home or in their own area. Kids should be taught not to throw wrappers or other waste on the road. CDA and Rawalpindi waste management authority should take this matter seriously. Authorities should formulate a proper long-term composite solid waste-management plan with an emphasis on recycling.

MEESHAL RIAZ

Islamabad

