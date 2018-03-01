Dumping of garbage at specified place ordered

The Government of Sindh has ordered that no person, whether municipal staff, contractor’s staff or private citizen shall dump garbage at any place other than the place specified by the Government/ Municipal authorities as garbage dumping site.

The government has also ordered that no person shall put the garbage to fire throughout the Province of Sindh, said a press release on Tuesday.

The Sindh Government has issued order under Section 144 (1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1898.

The SHO of Police Station concerned is authorized to register the complaints under Section 188 PPC in writing in violation of the Section 144 Cr. PC against the violators.—APP

