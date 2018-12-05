Dumper crushes two youth

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

Two bike riders died in road accident on Wednesday when a speedy dumper crushed down a motorbike near Daska More.

According to Rescue 1122, Asim (22) and Umair (18), riding a motorbike, on their way when a speedy dumper coming from opposite side crushed them down near Daska More. As a result, both received severe injures and died on the spot.

The Rescue 1122 rushed to spot and brought the dead to nearby hospital. The driver of dumper, however, managed to flee away from the scene. Police have started investigations.

Share on: WhatsApp