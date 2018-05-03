Dulux showcases leading innovations at IAPEX

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Dulux, aleading decorative paints brand by AkzoNobel, showcased two key innovations in interior and exterior paint products; Dulux Easy Care & Weathershield Power Flexxrespectively at IAPEX – the international exhibition of building materials& international architectural conference of leading manufacturers and traders, attended by prominent architects, allied professionals and thousands of visitors every year. For exterior paints, Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx features superior protection and performance through its elastomeric properties and the ability to cover hairline cracks on walls as well as the ability to reflect UV rays, reducing exterior wall surface temperatures up to 5°C. For interior paints, Dulux Easy Care with anti-bacterial properties works to prevent and delay stains from penetrating deep into the paint film through a stain-resistant coating. At the event, AkzoNobel also announced the winner of the Dulux Lets Colour Award 2018 – an annual award handed out to an architectural or interior design project that utilizes color in the most innovative manner. This award gives architects and designers the opportunity to showcase their colourful vision, whether by incorporating current colour trends or setting the scene for the future of colour in Pakistan.