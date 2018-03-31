Dukki clinch PPL Balochistan Football Cup 2018

Sports Reporter

Quetta

Dukki lifted the winner’s trophy at the final of the Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) Balochistan Football Cup 2018 – the country’s largest-ever sponsored football tournament played between Quetta and Dukki on Friday at Sadiq Shaheed Football Stadium (Malibagh), Quetta. Earlier, Chaman faced Quetta and Dukki clashed with Gwadar in the semi-finals on March 28.

Dukki and Quetta amid intense moves ended the game at 1-1 in the allotted time which then moved to a penalty shootout followed by running penalties. The strong players of Dukki superseded the favourite team of Quetta on their home ground by 6-5. Dukki’s victory was inline with the tournament’s spirit of talent hunt as other than the favourite teams, Dukki emerged this year. Similarly, Panjgur was the Champion of 2017.

Chief Guest, Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs, Government of Balochistan, Mir Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, Deputy Managing Director PPL, Muhammad Rafiq Vohra, Chairman Organizing Committee PPL Balochistan Football Cup 2018 and Vice President Pakistan Football Federation, Sardar Naveed Haider Khan along with other officials and area notables, tournament ambassadors and media personnel were present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Bugti praised the winning team and appreciated PPL and other partners for organizing the mega tournament which has brought back hope and happiness to the province and engaged youth in a healthy activity.

Vohra congratulated the winner and finalist and acknowledged the overwhelming participation of the community for making the even larger third edition of the football cup successful. He particularly thanked the Pakistan Football Federation, Balochistan Football Association and Government of Balochistan as well as tournament ambassadors and other stakeholders for their support and cooperation. Later, the chief guest along with other dignitaries presented trophies and awards to the winner and runner-up as well as outstanding players.