Dukhan Bank named ‘World’s Best Islamic Private Bank’ by Global Finance

Dukhan Bank has achieved another worldwide recognition for the outstanding quality of its Private Banking service by winning for the second year in a row the ‘World’s Best Islamic Private Bank’ award at Global Finance World’s Best Islamic Financial Institutions Awards 2023.

This significant achievement follows the bank’s successful transformation into a Qatari public shareholding company by listing its shares on the Qatar Stock Exchange and the commencement of trading on February 21, 2023.

Year after year, Dukhan Bank has led the Islamic banking sector as demonstrated by its unrivalled private banking proposition offering an end-to-end portfolio of financing, banking, and investment products and services for high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs).

Global Finance is a leading international magazine and industry analyst that evaluates and awards the top performers among banks and other financial services providers on global and regional levels in technology, leadership, brand, and sustainability categories in more than 150 countries.

The winners of this year’s awards are institutions that contributed to the growth of Islamic financing. They successfully met their customers’ needs for Shariah-compliant products with modern and efficient delivery channels, while creating the foundation for continued growth and safety in the future.

Ahmed Hashem, Dukhan Bank acting Group CEO, said: “We are extremely proud to win this award and to be named for the second consecutive year as the World’s Best Islamic Private Bank by the respected experts at Global Finance.

“I would like to dedicate this award to our committed and hardworking teams from senior management, head of departments, to the entire employees of Dukhan Bank who have worked extremely hard over many years to achieve this level of global recognition.” Zawya News