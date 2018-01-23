DUHS organizes annual sports week

Staff Reporter

Dow University of Health Sciences will be hosting the Annual Sports Week beginning from 29 January 2018 at Dow University, DMC and Ojha Campus.

The event will include different competitions featuring indoor as well as outdoor games. The Sports Week will be inaugurated on the 29 January 2018 at sharp 9:00 am by the honourable Provincial Minister and the Vice Chancellor of Dow University of Health Sciences, Professor, Dr Mohammad Saeed Quraishy.

The event is to thrive such extra-curricular activities among the students. The Sports Week 2018 will be featuring different indoor and outdoor games including Table Tennis (boys and girls), Squash (boys and girls), Netball (girls), Throw ball (boys), Cricket (boys and girls), Basket Ball (girls), Basket Ball (boys), Volleyball (girls), Football, Badminton (boys and girls), 100 Meter, 200 Meter and Relay Race.

Dow University, along with providing advanced medical education and facilities to the students, looks forward to arranging extra-curricular activities such as Annual Sports Week every year.

The Sports Week 2018 will last till 8 February 2018 ending with the Price Distribution Ceremony for the winners at the Auditorium, Dow Medical College.