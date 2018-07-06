Duct, non-construction of retaining wall main reason of sinkhole

Salim Ahmed

The Committee set up on direction of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab to ascertain reasons for the sinkhole developed near GPO Chowk at the Mall presented its fact-finding report. The report was submitted at a meeting presided over by Caretaker Punjab Transport Minister Mian Noaman Kabir at Civil Secretariat here on Thursday.

In the report a PTCL duct and non-construction of retaining wall were cited as main reasons for developing of the sinkhole.

Addressing the meeting, Mian Noaman Kabir said that the committee only presented fact-finding report; those responsible for the incident should also be identified so that stern action could be taken against them under the law. CS Punjab Akbar Durrani ordered the committee to also find those who committed negligence and submit a report within three days. He directed that the survey of 1.7 km underground track of Orange line Train be conducted as early as possible so that such unfortunate incident could be avoided in future.

Share on: WhatsApp