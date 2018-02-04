Dubai’s property sales hit slow speed in Jan

Dubai

Most property buyers seem to have taken a timeout in January, with Dubai’s off-plan sales down 28 per cent in volumes and 40 per cent in value terms from a year ago. Some sort of drop-off was anticipated after an exceptionally strong 2017 for off-plan demand, but the January 2018 numbers seems to have come in much lower than expectations.

In fact, Dubai’s developers kept well away from off-plan launches during January, with only three — Emaar, Damac and a private entity L-I-V, which opened sales for its first freehold tower — willing to do so.

In Emaar’s case, it managed to pull in sales confirmations of Dh1 billion or so within days for the towers it launched at a brand-new development, the Beachfront.

Based on available estimates, just about 800 units were released in the first 30 days of the year, according to GCP-Reidin, the real estate consultancy. In all, January 2018 saw 1,645 off-plan deals being registered, as against the 2,281 units 12 months ago. In all, off-plan sales of over 2,000 units each were recorded in five months and of 1,800 units plus apiece in a further three months of 2017.

And market sources say off-plan sales could remain subdued in the weeks ahead if the majority of developers continue to play safe with launches.—Gulf News