ISLAMABAD – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the country’s national flag carrier, has announced the commencement of international flights at Skardu Airport.

It is for the first time, that PIA will operate international flights at the civil airport located in Gilgit-Baltistan.

In a recent announcement, Pakistan International Airlines announced the first-ever international flight operation for Skardu from Dubai.

The airline said the first flight will take off on Independence Day, August 14th, 2023 whereas the weekly flight starts on Aug 19.

Dubai to Skardu route is in continuation of the airline’s commitment to serve the community as part of its social responsibility and to promote the soft image of Pakistan through tourism.

Dubai to Skardu Flight Schedule