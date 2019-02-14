Dubai to host global takaful, insurance tech forum

Dubai

Middle East Global Advisors, a leading financial intelligence platform, will convene the 14th edition of its annual World Takaful & InsurTech Conference (WTIC) in April in Dubai, UAE.

The event, organised in strategic partnership with the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and supported by the Insurance Authority (IA) and the Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre (DIEDC) will be held on April 1 and 2 at Address Dubai Mall Hotel.

In order to capture the industry transformation and trends across the global insurance landscape, the annual World Takaful Conference has been repositioned as the 14th Annual World Takaful & InsurTech Conference (WTIC 2019) and will spearhead a series of discussions centred around the theme of “Reinforcing Customer Engagement and Operational Agility through Digital Transformation”.

Ehsan Abbas, chairman of Middle East Global Advisors, said: “While the Takaful industry grew by a CAGR of 6 per cent by 2017, it remains relatively untapped at $46 billion, accounting for just 2 per cent of total Islamic finance assets, signifying that there lie key opportunities for the sector to grow.

“As the insurance ecosystem is witnessing transformation and innovation at an incredible pace, leveraging technology to achieve cost efficiency and productivity is of utmost importance. It is with great pleasure that we announce the 14th edition of the World Takaful & InsurTech Conference that offers an unmatched opportunity for dialogue and interaction among leading minds from Takaful, Conventional Insurance and InsurTech, and aims to serve as a catalyst for the transformation of the entire insurance ecosystem.”

Ebrahim Obaid Al Zaabi, director general of the Insurance Authority (IA), stated that the early foresight of the global market developments, the rapid technological changes and modern technological systems will greatly help overcome the challenges and turn them into opportunities for evolving the world Takaful industry and leading it towards a better future. He stressed that the Insurance Authority pays special attention to the Takaful insurance sector by enhancing its vital role in insurance of persons, property and liabilities hand in hand with the traditional insurance sector.

While the Takaful industry accounts for just 2 per cent of total Islamic finance assets, making it the smallest contributor to the Islamic finance industry, there is a strong trend of consolidation within the industry. Saudi Arabia takes the top spot in terms of total takaful assets. Other countries that dominate the global market include Iran & Bangladesh (Islamic Finance Development Report 2018).—TNA

