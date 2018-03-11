Dubai Silicon Oasis revenues up 11.2pc

Dubai

Annual profits of the Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority rose 9.5 per cent last year on the back of a marked increase in the companies operating in the free zone technology park. Profit rose to Dh205.7 million in 2017, according to the authority, which is responsible for the technology park. In a statement on Saturday, the authority said revenues increased 11.5 per cent to Dh590.5m over the period, it said. The number of companies operating in the park rose 16 per cent to 2,459 during the year. “Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority is keen to implement innovative and smart initiative and projects that contribute to sustainable development while supporting the emirate’s economy which is steadily, moving towards a future based on diversity, progress and knowledge rather than the conventional dependence on oil,” said Shaikh Ahmad bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman of Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority.