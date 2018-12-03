Dubai returned man held with 3.2kg cocaine at Airport

The custom officials arrested an accused after recovery of cocaine worth millions here at Jinnah International Airport Karachi on Sunday.

Deputy Collector Custom, Wasif Malik said that a passenger Jamil-ur-Rehman who arrived at Karachi from Dubai through an international airline flight with a hand-carry was search. During search of hand-carry, 3.2 kilogram cocaine worth 60 million rupees and confiscated the secret cavities was recovered. The recovered cocaine was confiscated and the accused was being interrogated after registering a case against him.—INP

