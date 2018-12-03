The custom officials arrested an accused after recovery of cocaine worth millions here at Jinnah International Airport Karachi on Sunday.
Deputy Collector Custom, Wasif Malik said that a passenger Jamil-ur-Rehman who arrived at Karachi from Dubai through an international airline flight with a hand-carry was search. During search of hand-carry, 3.2 kilogram cocaine worth 60 million rupees and confiscated the secret cavities was recovered. The recovered cocaine was confiscated and the accused was being interrogated after registering a case against him.—INP
Dubai returned man held with 3.2kg cocaine at Airport
