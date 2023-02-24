Barbora Krejcikova stunned the Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka in the Dubai Open to hand the Belarusian her first loss of the 2023 season.

The world no2 was beaten 0-6, 7-6 (2), 6-1 by the Czech after appearing comfortable for the majority of the match. There were no signs of troubles, unlike her last-round match against Jelena Ostapenko, as she eased to a one-set lead before racing to a 3-1 advantage in the second stanza.

With her hopes seemingly all but over, Krejcikova mounted a memorable comeback to stun the 24-year-old.

Before her Dubai Open loss, Sabalenka was on a 13-match winning streak which helped her win her first grand slam title.

Krejcikova, the 2021 French Open winner, meanwhile advances to the semifinals where she will face Jessica Pegula of America.

Pegula was issued a walkover in her quarterfinal after her opponent Karolina Muchova withdrew because of an abdominal injury.

Meanwhile, Coco Gauff reached the last four of the competition after another impressive 6-2, 7-5 win over compatriot Madison Keys.

Gauff will now take on world no1 Iga Swiatek with a spot in the Dubai Open final on the line.

The Pole is 5-0 against Gauff in their careers with the American yet to take a set off her next opponent.