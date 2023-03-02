Novak Djokovic found his form once again in the Dubai Open Championship to ease past Tallon Griekspoor in his second match while other big names managed to make the next round as well.

The world no1 looked rusty in his first match against Tomas Machac of the ATP 500 event but looked assured against the Dutchman during his 6-2 6-3 win.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion wasted little time in finding his feet and attacking his opponent’s serve early to storm to a one-set lead after two breaks of serve.

His onslaught continued in the second set as well with Serbian firing winners from the baseline to trouble the Dutchman. The win looked inevitable as Djokovic led 4-0 before a little wobble allowed Griekspoor a brief opening.

But Djokovic quickly closed the door on a Griekspoor comeback after dropping his serve to reach the quarterfinals of the Dubai Open.

He will take on Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz next.

The Pole himself defeated Pavel Kotov 7-5, 6-1 to set up the tie.

Earlier in the day, holder Andrey Rublev saved five match points in a thrilling 1-6 7-6(6) 7-6(3) victory over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

The Russian will next take on Botic van de Zandschulp who beat Mikael Ymer 3-6 6-3 6-3.

Fourth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime became the highest-profile name to fall on the day after beating beaten 7-6(4) 6-4 by Lorenzo Sonego.

The Italian will now face Alexander Zverev next after the seventh seed downed Christopher O’Connell 7-5 6-4.