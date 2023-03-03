Novak Djokovic extended his unbeaten start to the 2023 season with another impressive win over Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz to reach the semifinals of the Dubai Open.

The world no1 breezed past the Pole 6-3 7-5 to continue to find his imperious form after a slow start to the tournament.

Djokovic had little trouble navigating the first set as a single break was enough for the Australian Open champion to surge one set ahead. But the second stanza proved a be a bit more of a challenge as Hurkacz raised his game in search of his first win against Djokovic in the fifth meeting.

The Serb stormed back from 0-30 down to level at 5-5 before his momentum allowed Djokovic to break the Pole once again before seeing out the match on his own serve.

The win over Hurkacz sets an intriguing semifinal for Djokovic in the Dubai Open in form of former world no1 Daniil Medvedev after the Russian eased past Borna Coric 6-3 6-2.

Meanwhile, in other results, Alexander Zverev reached his first semifinal of a tournament since the French Open with a 7-5 6-4 win over Lorenzo Sonego.

The German will take on the defending champion Andrey Rublev next after the Russian overcame a late wobble to get past Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3 7-6(3).