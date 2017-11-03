Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan, Shahnawaz Ltd sign strategic alliance

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), World’s First Islamic Bank and Shahnawaz (Pvt.) Limited, authorized general distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Pakistan, have entered into a strategic alliance agreement.

This initiative will help in establishing Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan as the preferred financial services partner for Mercedes-Benz in the country, which itself is a symbol of product excellence, customer services & satisfaction in Automobile world.

The signing ceremony was held at Dubai Islamic Bank Head Office Karachi in the presence of senior officials from both organizations including Mr M Naeem (CEO Shahnawaz (Pvt.) Limited), Mr Naseem Shaikh (Director & General Manager, Shahnawaz (Pvt.) Limited) and Mr Junaid Ahmed (CEO, Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan).

“This is an exceptional and unparalleled auto finance offering through which we can provide high net worth clientele to achieve their dream of driving their own technologically advanced state-of-the-art vehicle” said Mr. Junaid Ahmed, CEO of Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan.

“Dubai Islamic Auto Finance is a flagship consumer finance product of the bank and an obvious choice for Mercedes-Benz financing. We firmly believe this strategic alliance will play an instrumental role in providing the best possible services to our customers” said Mr M Naeem, CEO Shahnawaz (Pvt.) Limited.