Dubai Islamic Bank, FBISE sign MoU for cash management solution

Islamabad

Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan (DIBP) & Federal Board of intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the exclusive use of Payment System for their cash management needs.

This joint initiative is aimed at encouraging the progression of paperless processing, cashless transactions and promotion of the payment system’s experience amongst government organizations. With the use of DIBP Cash Management solution FBISE can now issue Pay Orders, Co-Branded Cheques and Online Funds Transfers with ease and convenience.

Signing ceremony was held at Federal Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education Head Office, Islamabad in the presence of senior officials from both organizations including Mr. Junaid Ahmed CEO DIBP, Dr.Ikram A Malik, Chairman FBISE, Mr. Muhammad Sarwar, Secretary FBISE, Mr. Waseem Khursheed, Deputy Secretary Finance FBISE, and Mr. Muhammad Jawad Shami Head Cash Management DIBP.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Junaid Ahmed CEO DIBP said “We are pleased to have Federal Board of Intermediate & Secondary on board as our valued client.We look forward to facilitate FBISE with implementation of Cash Management solution. Going forward, our aim is to facilitate FBISEs network of more than 1,500 schools and colleges across Pakistan”.

Chairman FBISE added that Federal Board is striving hard to facilitate the students and institutes. Cash Management Solution shall be a way forward to facilitate teachers engaged for various duties and other stake holders for timely and quick payments.