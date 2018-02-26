Dubai climbs to 14th in innovation index

Dubai

Dubai has once again improved its innovation performance, climbing one spot to rank 14th among 30 global cities in the third Dubai Innovation Index, outperforming major business destinations such as Berlin, Madrid, Shanghai and Sao Paulo. The findings of the latest Index were released by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry on the sidelines of the chamber’s participation in UAE Innovation Month 2018. Compiled by the Dubai Chamber in collaboration with PricewaterhouseCoopers, the Dubai Innovation Index measures innovation output on a city and industry level and provides analysis on key challenge areas as well as strengths. The top-performing cities on the latest index were Hong Kong, which climbed two spots to rank first globally, followed by New York, London, Singapore and Seoul. Dubai, along with San Francisco, were the only two cities that showed consistent improvement in their rankings over the last few years. The latest Dubai Innovation Index Report highlighted considerable headway made by Dubai’s government in adopting long-term innovation strategies, while it has also launched various initiatives to foster innovation across all segments of society and support a knowledge-based economy.—Agencies