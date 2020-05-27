Dubai Airports ready to resume scheduled, transit flights

Dubai

Dubai Airports are ready to resume scheduled flights and transits with renewed safety measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, state news agency WAM reported. Dubai Airports are an important hub for transits and have been prepared to work seamlessly while also taking into consideration the health and safety of passengers, Deputy CEO Jamal Al-Hai said.

A number of restaurants, cafes and shops will now be available for travelers, he added. The facilities have been equipped with protective glass at arrival registration and passport controls, body-heat detectors, signs for social distancing and increased disinfection, Al-Hai said, reports Arab News.

But reviving the travel industry to pre-coronavirus levels will take some time and will be based on finding a radical solution, he added.

Dubai has recently announced further easing of restrictions, such as opening gyms, entertainment destinations and cinemas following new regulations to protect consumers from the disease.

Business are also now allowed to operate for longer hours allowing free movement from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m.