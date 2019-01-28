I want to invite the attention of Punjab Highways Department for the construction of dual road from Bhalwal to Sargodh. It is very busy road. The number of vehicles is increasing day by day. One single road is now insufficient. Overtaking, reckless driving and over speeding now have become our hallmark. On this road traffic like motor cycles, cycle rickshaws, tractor trolleys and sugarcane trolleys are commonly seen. One feels a great difference when one disembarks from Motorway at Sayyal Interchange and starts his journey on Bhalwal-Sargodha road.

I earnestly request the NHA and Punjab Highways Department to pay heed to such important internal road and a dual road may be constructed for the smooth movement of traffic as well as avoidance from accidents. After maintaining the quality of MWs, the provincial government needs to pay attention to the construction of important major internal link roads.

SHAGUFTA ASARI

Islamabad

