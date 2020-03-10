Dual Presidency in Kabul!

AFGHANISTAN plunged deeper into political crisis Monday as the rivals for the country’s leadership — Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah — have declared themselves president at rival inauguration ceremonies that were marked by at least two blasts. It comes as Afghanistan prepares to enter peace talks with the Taliban, hoping to end years of violence.

A major roadblock to start of intra-Afghan dialogue as envisaged in the US-Taliban peace deal seems to have been removed as President Ashraf Ghani has agreed to a mechanism for release of 5,000 Taliban detainees. However, inauguration of his rival Abdullah Abdullah as self-proclaimed President adds to the prevailing confusion and uncertainty in the conflict-ridden country and the development would have grave implications for the position of the Government in the dialogue. According to the Electoral Commission incumbent Ashraf Ghani narrowly won September’s vote, but Abdullah Abdullah alleges the result is fraudulent. US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad is trying to work out a power-sharing arrangement between the two camps, with people on the ground clear-eyed about what two rival administrations would mean for Afghanistan. This complication could have been avoided if there were no presidential elections before final outcome of the intra-Afghan dialogue, which are meant to develop consensus on future political arrangement and power sharing among all stakeholders. Though Ghani’s swearing in ceremony was legitimized by presence of senior political figures, diplomats and foreign dignitaries including US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and in contrast Abdullah Abdullah’s show was nothing more than a drama but the discord will have consequences for them and damage their position in the national dialogue.