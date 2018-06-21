There were reports that more than 122 persons with dual nationality had applied to contest 2018 election. If in the world’s 6th largest populated country, the ECP cannot find any true patriotic Pakistani with no dual nationality passport in their entire family, then we should expand our search for Parliamentarians and also allow foreigners with no Pakistani nationality to contest the election. Maybe even ask Modi or Ghandi family to register their political parties in Pakistan?

How can ECP even consider a person a patriotic Pakistani who would be true to his government or Parliamentarian job in Pakistan if they or their families are foreign citizens? Which country is first priority for these people? I request the ECP, CJ and Caretaker Government to please save Pakistan from such dual nationals.

SHAHRYAR KHAN BASEER

Peshawar

