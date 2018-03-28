Dual nationality of bureaucrats

ACCORDING to a report presented by Federal Investigation Agency to the Supreme Court on Monday, as many as 758 government officials hold dual nationality. Of these, 611 have declared their dual nationalities while 147 have concealed their dual national status, which has been detected through different means.

In fact it is not the first time that the issue of dual nationality has surfaced but in the past we also saw the apex court disqualifying lawmakers for holding dual nationalities. Now the case in point before the apex court is what to do with the government officials holding dual nationalities. Going by the book, there is presently no restriction in the Civil Servants Act 1973 regarding possession of dual nationality but the issue has time and again been discussed in Parliament and in 2013, Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill was also tabled in the upper house by Sughra Imam proposing the civil servants holding dual citizenship shall not be entitled to promotion to posts in BPS-20 or above. What happened to that bill is not known but as for now there is no provision that bars the employees from holding the dual citizenship. This is the reason that the Chief Justice of Pakistan has also sought assistance and reply from the Attorney General as to what to do with these officers. There are genuine concerns that how the officers who have taken the oath of loyalties to other countries can protect the national interests. Justice also demands that if the politicians can be disqualified on the matter, then why cannot the bureaucrats. We understand that such employees may be asked to either relinquish the foreign nationality or face dismissal. Anyway as the matter is seized with the apex court, we have no doubt in saying that it will be taken to logical conclusion addressing legitimate concerns on dual nationalities of officers. In the past, the government had started a campaign against fake degree holders in public departments but it was left half way, axing some but sparing many others, contrary to the requirements of justice. Besides indiscriminate action against the fake degree holders, it is also for Parliament to bring necessary amendments in the Civil Servants Act imposing restrictions on the officers to acquire any foreign nationality.

