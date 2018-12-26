Dual nationality case against Sarwar, Nuzhat dismissed

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Supreme Court on Wednesday cleared Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and PML-N Senator Nuzhat Sadiq in a suo motu case concerning civil servants holding dual nationality.

The court’s decision came after the Foreign Office submitted a report to the court stating that both Sarwar and Nuzhat Sadiq had permanently renounced their foreign nationalities.

Holding dual nationality can potentially disqualify lawmakers under Article 63(1)(c) of the Constitution. The top court had taken up the matter in March, soon after the Senate elections. The chief justice had inquired about senators who held dual nationality.

Share on: WhatsApp