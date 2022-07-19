Dua Zehra secured at Dar ul Aman; Police searches for Zaheer

Lahore: The Punjab government has secured Dua Zehra at Dar ul Aman where she is being kept under strict security and protection after a court order.

Salman Sufi, Head of Prime Minister of Pakistan’s Strategic Reforms, said in a tweet that police were searching for Zaheer to make an arrest.

He also mentioned that the Sindh Government had been requested to dispatch a child protection bureau team to take her to her parents.

Sindh allows police to recover Dua Zehra, arrest Zaheer

On Monday, Sindh Home Department allowed the police to recover Dua Zehra and arrest her ‘husband’ Zaheer Ahmed in the alleged kidnapping case.

Teenage girl Dua Zehra went missing from her house in Karachi on April 16 and later surfaced and announced to marry Zaheer in Lahore.

The home department in its letter issued orders to the anti-violent crime cell (AVCC) for the recovery of Dua and the arrest of Zaheer Ahmed in the abduction case.

