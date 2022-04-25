Police recover Dua Zehra from Lahore

Lahore: 14-years old girl, Dua Zehra, who went missing from Karachi on April 16, surprisingly, has been recovered by police from Lahore on Monday (today).

According to media reports, Dua Zehra has told the Lahore police that she had left her house willingly and was not kidnapped. It has also been reported that she would shortly release a video statement in this regard.

The police said that Dua tied the knot with a boy, who is a resident of Lahore. The marriage certificate of the teenager has been obtained by the police and is being verified.

Meanwhile, the police officials and Sindh Women Development Minister Syeda Shehla Raza reached the family’s residence in Karachi’s Golden Town to inform her parents about the development.

The Case

Dua Zehra went missing on April 16 from Karachi’s Al-Falah, triggering a sense of fear and concern among the masses.

Since her disappearance, Karachi police had conducted multiple search operations to recover the girl but failed in their attempts. According to initial information, the police had claimed that she might have left the house of her own choice but the family had rejected it.

more to follow…