DTI wins top positions at NAVTTC annual skills competition

Khalid Butt

Lahore

Descon Technical Institute (DTI) students recently took part in the annual Skills Competition organized by National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC). Among the guests present were Falahat Imran, President Women’s Chamber of Commerce Lahore, Zulfiqar Ahmed Cheema, Executive Director NAVTTC, and other notable industrialists. The chief guest for the evening was Abdul Razak Dawood, Chairman Descon. The event highlighted the skill of the participants and the training ability of the institutes. At the event, DTI students took 2nd place in both the Welding and Electrical Skills. Talking about his performance at the competition, DTI traineeShakeel Abbas, who won second place in Welding at the National competition said.