DTI uplifting Thar community

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Descon Technical Institute (DTI) is making major contributions to the Thar community in collaboration with Engro Powergen Thar Limited (EPTL) and Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC).

DTI was established in 1998 to provide education and training in vocational and technical skills to the underprivileged and unemployed of Pakistan.

DTI has been providing training in technical skills to the youth in the Thar community. Once training has been completed they also assist the trainees to find placements in the local industry.

The purpose of this endeavour is to boost the Thar community and improve their livelihoods. As they are operating in the Thar, the Engro organizations believe that it is important to provide employment opportunities to the local community.

For this purpose, they have engaged the services of DTI for their expertise in providing quality training & education. For DTI, this is their third project uplifting and developing the region working with two Engro business units over the last 2 years.

DTI provides 1 month on-site training in skills such as scaffolding, masonry, and many other blue collar skillsets. This training is 85% practical and 15% theory. Once the training course is completed, the trainees are tested by a joint panel of CMEC (China Machinery Engineering Corporation) & Engro evaluators.

Speaking on their success, Mirza Toheed Iqbal Baig, Head of DTI, shared, “Our goal for DTI has always been to provide young men and women from underprivileged backgrounds with the opportunity to earn a decent living. And the best way to do this is to teach them those technical skills that their local industries need.”