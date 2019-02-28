DTI signs Memorandum of Understanding with UCP

Staff Reporter

Descon Technical Institute (DTI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Central Punjab (UCP) have. The basic purpose of this MoU is to help bridge the gap between Industry and Academia through Research Developments and trainings.

The Heads of DTI and UCP further discussed the significance of the role of youth, especially women, as drivers of economic growth and how cultivating practical skills would improve their chances of getting fairly paid jobs.

Another feather in the cap of DTI, the MoU was signed with the unified aim of both institutions working together for the betterment of society.

Speaking about the occasion, Murtuza Ali, General Manager DTI said, “I am very pleased to have been able to sign this agreement as it is an important step in the development of a beneficial, long-term relationship.

Working together, we are sure that this association will have great benefits for the training and future prospects of the youth of Pakistan. I look forward to furthering our cooperation in the future.”

DTI has been in operation since 1998 and has trained more than 30,000 workers in over 15 different professional trades. DTI’s curriculums are based on a blend of basic minimum theory and extensive hands-on training

The ceremony concluded with both parties pledging to provide technical support and assistance to each other in various identified potential areas.

The signing ceremony was attended by the Heads of both institutes along with other Head of Departments.

