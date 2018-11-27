DTI conducts health safety, environment seminar

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Descon Technical Institute (DTI) collaborated with the Department of Petroleum and Gas Engineering, University of Engineering and Technology Lahore (UET) to conduct a Seminar on The Significance of Health Safety & Environment (HSE) in Industry.

With real-time industry examples, the participants, which included students and faculty members of various Engineering departments, were briefed on the importance of Safety procedures. Special focus was given to the Oil and Gas industry, as the sector has a higher risk factor due to the sensitivity of production processes and the high-risk tasks involved.

Attendees were then given a briefing on the status of DTI as an approved Centre for NEBOSH Certification &the benefits that students could gain from taking NEBOSH through them. Other safety-related courses offered by DTI, such as the Safety Inspector and IOSH Managing Safely were also discussed.

The session concluded with a further emphasis on the importance of safety professionals in the Oil and Gas industry. Speaking about the seminar, Mr. Sheharyar Rana, Manager Corporate Communications Descon stated, “At Descon, the principles of Health & Safety have always been of the utmost priority. And we want to in still the same sense of responsibility in engineering professionals, early on. Which is why we believe seminars such as this are so valuable in ensuring a safe and healthy working environment.”

DTI has been in operation since 1998 and has trained more than 30,000 workers in 14 different professional trades. DTI’s curriculum’s are based on a blend of basic minimum theory and extensive hands-on training.

