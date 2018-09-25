DTI commences training program in collaboration with GIZ, Buhler

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Descon Technical Institute (DTI) has begun a set of training programs aimed at providing skill improvements to Instructors of Electrical Trade and Mechanical Engineers. DTI will be providing design, delivery and evaluation services for the training activities.

The first program in collaboration with Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) and sponsored by the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and TVET Sector Support Programme (TVET-SSP),is a one weeklong course which is designed to up skill Instructors of Electrical Trade. 140 Instructors of Electrical Trade from TEVTA Institutes of Punjab, divided into multiple smaller batches, are participating in this activity. At present, the first batch of instructors has begun training with DTI.

The second program is for Mechanical Engineers and is being conducted in collaboration with Buhler. The attendees for this eight week intensive program are 6 employees from Buhler.

The course is designed to provide them with essential skills in handling equipment, welding, fabrication and tasks entailing mechanical and electrical engineering. This course will allow the attendees to perform with increased competence in their highly competitive field.

Mr. Murtuza Ali, GM DTI discussed the programs taking place at the DTI campus, saying, “We at DTI take great pride in our ability to deliver training of the highest quality that ensures that our students are fully prepared for the challenges they will face in the workplace.

We are very pleased with the commencement of these new courses and are looking forward to continuing to provide training to all levels of participants.

