DSport acquires broadcasting rights for Sri Lanka’s Independence Cup matches

Bipin Dani

Observer Correspondent

Mumbai

DSport channel will broadcast the Nidahas Trophy matches in Sri Lanka this year. This was revealed by Thilanga Sumathipala, the president of the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board.

Speaking exclusively over telephone from Colombo, Sumathipala said, “the television rights for the broadcast of Nidahas Trophy have been awarded to Discovery (Communications)”.

The Nidahas Trophy 2018 – played in celebration of Sri Lanka’s 70th year of independence, which coincidentally is also SLC’s 70th year – was announced in March last year. The three participating countries, host Sri Lanka, India and Bangladesh will play 7 T20s in Colombo at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium from the 8th to 20th of March 2018..

“We had few more offers but Discovery’s offer was the best”, another SLC official said.

D Sport, the new TV channel is being owned by the Discovery Communications, an American Mass media company.

“Discovery already has a huge presence in sports broadcast in Europe through Eurosport”, the official said from Colombo.

DSport had acquired the rights of ICC World XI tour of Pakistan and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) -organised Pakistan Super League matches last year.